Someone turned a 2009 Dodge Nitro into a Camaro-faced pickup

If you’ve ever found yourself staring at a 2009 Dodge Nitro R/T and thinking, “This compact SUV really needs a Chevrolet Camaro front bumper and a pickup bed,” congratulations, someone in Hamilton, Ohio, shares your extremely specific hallucination.

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Currently making waves on Facebook Marketplace, this crimson creation looks like an animated robot that escaped a Midnight Club arcade cabinet and landed straight in an American parking lot. What started its life as a perfectly mundane 2009 Nitro R/T SUV has been radically transformed into a crew-cab pickup that demands immediate visual processing.

The front fascia is where the fever dream truly takes hold. Borrowing its lower front bumper directly from a Chevy Camaro, the custom nose features a massive black splitter that hovers mere millimeters above the asphalt. Paired with a redesigned body-colored grille and aftermarket round LED headlights, the whole setup bestows the truck with a distinctly robot-like expression.

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Moving down the profile, the Nitro embraces its aggressive stance with slammed suspension, deep side skirts, custom fender gills, and massive 22-inch black five-double-spoke wheels wedged tightly into the arches. To complete the pickup conversion, the builder chopped the rear roof section, fitted a donor rear bulkhead and window from a midsize truck, and slapped an electric tonneau cover over the newly formed bed, all while somehow retaining the standard five-passenger seating layout.

Step inside, and the cabin remains shockingly tame compared to the exterior assault. Aside from a modern center touchscreen, blue footwell ambient lighting, and the factory sunroof, the interior retains its original red-and-black cloth upholstery.

Under the hood, however, there are no performance miracles. The build relies entirely on its factory 4.0-liter V6 engine, outputting 260 HP and 265 lb-ft of torque routed through a five-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system.

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Showing 257,495 km on the odometer, honestly reasonable for a 17-year-old survivor, the listing assures prospective buyers that “everything works perfectly”. Offered for €8,900, it stands as a hilarious reminder of the Nitro’s odd history, running from 2007 to 2012 before Dodge briefly re-entered the compact SUV segment with the Dodge Hornet in 2023, axed after the 2025 model year.