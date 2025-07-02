Stellantis appoints Tim Kuniskis to lead American brands and relaunches SRT division

Stellantis has announced the appointment of Tim Kuniskis as Head of American Brands and Marketing & Retail Strategy for North America. In this newly created role, Kuniskis will report directly to Antonio Filosa, CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for the Americas.

Kuniskis will oversee the entire portfolio of American brands, with the goal of strengthening customer relationships, optimizing marketing initiatives, and enhancing the dealer network across the region. At the same time, he will retain his current position as CEO of the Ram brand, while each brand’s existing CEO will continue to lead their respective operations.

Tim Kuniskis appointed head of Stellantis’ American brands

“Connecting with our customers and delivering the products and experiences they expect is key to unlocking the full potential of our group,” said Filosa. “Tim has consistently proven his ability to build brands that resonate with the hearts and minds of customers. We will leverage his energy, strategic mindset, and competitive spirit to strengthen all aspects of our brand operations.”

Stellantis also announced the official return of its legendary Street and Racing Technology (SRT) division, which will once again be under Kuniskis‘ leadership. The initiative aims to unify the high-performance engineering efforts of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram under a single dedicated identity, creating a powerhouse focused on pushing the limits of power, dynamics, aerodynamics, and technology, both on the road and the track.

“We’re putting the team back together,” said Kuniskis. “SRT is a key element we needed to bring back as we prepare to launch an unprecedented lineup of performance vehicles. We are working closely with our product development and engineering teams to assemble the best talent in propulsion and vehicle dynamics to build a team worthy of the SRT name.”

The newly reestablished SRT division will oversee Direct Connection and North American motorsports initiatives for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, including the brand’s involvement in the NHRA and Ram’s recently announced return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026.