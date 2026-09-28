Mustang Mach-E GT vs Dodge Hellcat: when 700 supercharged horsepower panics

At California’s Barona Dragstrip in Lakeside, a clash of automotive eras unfolded on an eighth-mile strip of asphalt, as captured by YouTube channel SSDracer and reported by Auto Evolution. On one side stood a brand-new 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, an electric family crossover packing dual-motor eAWD, 480 HP, and 813 Nm of instant torque, bumped to 949 Nm with the Performance Upgrade for a 0-to-60 mph sprint of 3.3 seconds. At the right side sat a blue Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 dinosaur spitting over 700 HP to its rear wheels, carrying a pedigree forged in tire smoke and gas-guzzling pride.

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On paper, the legendary muscle car should have eventually reaped the benefits of its top-end muscle, even if its 3.6-second stock 0-to-60 time lags behind the battery-powered grocery getter off the line. But paper doesn’t account for human anxiety.

Terrified of letting the Mach-E GT exploit its instant electric torque and all-wheel-drive grip on such a short track, the Hellcat driver lost his composure at the tree. Hoping to anticipate the green light, he jumped the gun, tripped the staging sensors, and triggered an immediate “red light” disqualification before the race even truly began.

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While the electronic scoreboard flashed a bright foul signal in the Challenger’s lane, both vehicles rocketed down the strip anyway. The Mach-E GT laid down an officially validated pass of 7.77 seconds at 142 km/h (roughly 88 mph), a stellar time for a stock family vehicle that requires zero launch control wizardry or burnout burn-in rituals. Meanwhile, the Hellcat driver stayed reflecting on the harsh reality of putting 700 rear-wheel horsepower to the pavement when a single eager foot-twitch ruins your entire run.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat went officially retired, killed off after the 2023 model year to make room for electrified muscle like the Charger Daytona. Meanwhile, the Mustang Mach-E GT, which famously out-sold the gas-powered Mustang pony car before experiencing its own commercial slowdown, proves that even a quiet electric crossover can casually embarrass yesterday’s supercharged royalty.