Summer has just ended, but Christmas merchandise is already starting to appear. The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack has now become a die-cast holiday ornament. Hallmark added a red replica of the electric coupe to its 2026 Keepsake collection, with a US launch scheduled for October 10 at $29.99. Hallmark designed it primarily for the Christmas tree, although rolling wheels and collectible packaging also make it suitable for display.

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Dodge Charger Daytona is now a Hallmark Christmas ornament

The miniature measures about 4 inches long, 1.7 inches tall and 1.3 inches wide. Its proportions clearly reproduce the low profile of the new Charger and its two-door body. Hallmark also included a small detail that separates the model year from the ornament’s release year. The front license plate reads 2025, referring to the car itself, while the rear plate shows 2026, marking the year Hallmark will release the ornament. The product code is 5QXI1306.

The Charger Daytona represents the electric version of Dodge’s new-generation Charger and keeps a familiar shape despite moving away from the V8 engines that defined many earlier models. Hallmark’s decision to add it to the Keepsake range also shows how the new Charger is beginning to appear in products aimed at collectors. The red paint and die-cast metal construction give it the look of a traditional display model, even though Hallmark created it first and foremost as a seasonal decoration.

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Hallmark does not market the small Daytona as a remote-controlled toy and does not specify a reproduction scale. The official description identifies it as a die-cast metal Keepsake ornament with a hanging hook and gift box. Its rolling wheels add a practical touch for anyone who wants to move it from the tree to a shelf after the holidays.

The official product page does not list any light or sound functions. Hallmark currently lists the ornament on its US website as coming soon, with an option to receive a notification when it becomes available.