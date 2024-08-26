Thieves crash stolen Dodges into barriers: $500,000 in damages

In the United States, situations like this are commonplace. A few months ago, thieves stole several Dodge vehicles, including an SRT Demon 170, with a total value of $1.2 million. This time, in Detroit, specifically in Warren, a gang of young thieves attempted to steal six Dodge Durangos, including five SRT versions, but their escape didn’t go as planned.

Dodge, six thieves attempt to steal as many Durangos worth $500,000: five arrested

After stealing the vehicles from the Grounds Effects Automotive, the thieves crashed two of the Durangos into security barriers while trying to clear the way for the other stolen Dodges, completely destroying the vehicles. The value of the vehicles is about $500,000, but fortunately, the timely intervention of the police, thanks to a call from a citizen who noticed the gang in the parking lot, thwarted the robbery. Upon arriving at the scene, the police saw the thieves attempting to force open the security gates, without success.

After destroying the two SUVs, the criminals fled on foot, but five of them were caught and arrested, while one managed to escape. Of those arrested, one is 24 years old, while the others are all minors aged 16 and 17. The incident occurred at 6:30 Monday morning. According to the company that produced the barriers, they are so strong that they can stop a truck at full speed.

