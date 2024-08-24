Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 will be totally different: will it manage to amaze?

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2026 represents the second generation of the D-segment sedan from the renowned Italian brand. Its debut was officially confirmed last year by both Jean Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, and Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, the automotive group of which Alfa Romeo is a part. According to some rumors, there will be many new features that the second generation of this model will bring.

The future Alfa Romeo Giulia is shaping up to be a revolutionary model

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the same one used for the new Dodge Charger Daytona EV. Production will take place in Italy, specifically at the Cassino plant, where the current version of the Giulia is currently assembled. The same facility will also host the production of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will debut in 2025, and the model nicknamed E-Jet, which should debut in 2027 if sales of the upcoming models are satisfactory. The latter will mark the return of the Italian brand to the E segment of the premium market.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia was initially conceived as exclusively electric, but should now include one or more versions with internal combustion engines, most likely hybrid. The sedan will also feature a top-of-the-range version, the Quadrifoglio, which will be fully electric. This variant promises exceptional performance with over 1000 horsepower, a range of 800 km, and ultra-fast charging capabilities.

The new Giulia is highly anticipated, as it will represent a turning point compared to the current Alfa Romeo range. It promises to further elevate the Italian brand’s standards in terms of performance, efficiency, design, and luxury. From an aesthetic point of view, the vehicle will undergo a complete transformation compared to the current model, taking on the appearance of a coupe sedan with an almost fastback line. In the coming months, we will certainly have a clearer idea of the characteristics of this car.