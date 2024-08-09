Dodge unveils revolutionary Fratzonic Exhaust Sound for all-electric Charger Daytona

Dodge unveiled the final sound of the brand-new Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system for the Dodge Charger Daytona during a preview of the press conference for the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event. The patent-pending system breaks the preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle, offering a distinctive roar and tactile sound wave output that will serve as the soundtrack for the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack versions. The sound revelation comes after the American brand of Stellantis unveiled the official prices and features of the First Edition versions arriving by the end of the year.

Dodge reveals the sound of the all-new Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system for the Charger Daytona

“The world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust brings the raw roar of iconic Dodge power to the next generation of all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO. “We know our Dodge enthusiasts want that visceral feeling when driving a Dodge muscle car, and the new Charger’s Fratzonic system delivers the adrenaline-pumping spirit they expect. It reacts to specific driving inputs and situations, giving the driver a direct connection with their new Charger. Simply put, when you hear it, you’ll know it’s a Dodge Charger Daytona.”

The Fratzonic name is inspired by the historic Fratzog logo of the Dodge brand, the new symbol for Dodge’s next-generation vehicles and prominently featured on the all-new Dodge Charger. The all-new Dodge Charger will make its public debut at the annual Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, now in its ninth year and scheduled for August 10 at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system features dual custom high-efficiency extreme bandwidth transducers paired with dual passive Fratzonic chamber-loaded Radiators, all housed in a custom enclosure and powered by a dedicated amplifier with up to 600 watts of power. The system’s features work to generate a deep rumble and visceral feeling that aligns with Dodge DNA. Four custom-designed elastomer isolator bushings support the Fratzonic system, functioning similarly to isolators on an internal combustion engine exhaust to further enhance the vehicle’s performance profile.

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust incorporates driver and vehicle inputs, such as accelerator pedal position, speed, and torque output, to deliver the Charger Daytona‘s distinctive performance tones. The vehicle’s distinctive sounds provide essential feedback to the driver, especially on track and at high speeds, to enhance the immersive in-car feeling.

Sound intensity is linked to higher performance: Sport mode offers medium sound output, while Drag, Drift, Donut, and Track modes offer a louder roar. A fully silent Stealth mode is also available, with Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust controls accessible through the Charger Daytona’s standard 12.3-inch center touchscreen.

Dodge also announced the new “Built Upon a Legacy” video series, highlighting groundbreaking facets and features of the all-new next-generation Dodge Charger Daytona. The 20-part video series will cover three distinct chapters documenting what makes the new Charger unique: Design Reimagined, Power Transformed, and Innovation Unleashed. A new video will debut each week on the official Dodge brand YouTube channel. The first episode of the Design Reimagined chapter releases today, focusing on elements such as the external front R-wing pass-through and the driver-centric dynamic interiors.