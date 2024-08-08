Dodge officially reveals the prices of the Charger Daytona

After the Charger Daytona prices leaked a few days ago, along with the first features of the First Edition versions, Dodge has officially revealed the price of its controversial fully electric muscle car. For 2024, it will only be available as a two-door model and will be offered in two versions: R/T and Scat Pack. Both models will include Direct Connection eStage upgrades as standard, which will set them apart from the 2025 versions.

The brand new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will start at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $59,595. Meanwhile, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which tops the range, starts at $73,190. Both prices exclude a $1,995 destination fee. These electric muscle cars are also eligible for a full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased, making them an attractive option for high-performance car buyers. We note that the official prices are significantly lower than those leaked a few days ago. Could this have been a marketing operation to test the waters?

The Charger Daytona R/T is equipped with a factory-installed Direct Connection Stage 1 upgrade, which increases its power to 496 horsepower. The vehicle is fitted with 18-inch aluminum wheels, paired with 245/55R18 all-season tires, and features sport suspension. The Scat Pack version takes performance to a higher level with a Direct Connection Stage 2 Upgrade, delivering a whopping 670 horsepower. Thanks to its power, the electric muscle car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds.

Both models boast a sleek design with a hidden liftgate, widebody proportions, and an exclusive R-Wing front pass-through to improve aerodynamics. Additionally, the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, a patent-pending feature, ensures that these electric vehicles maintain the aggressive sound typical of Dodge muscle cars. A preview of the sound was released by the brand in a video that didn’t receive many positive comments.

Customers of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona will also be able to choose between a Level 2 home charging station or $600 in charging credits through Free2move Charge. A Level 3 DC fast charger can recharge the car from 20% to 80% in just over 27 minutes. Production of the two-door Charger Daytona models will begin in the summer of 2024, followed by four-door versions and other ICE models in 2025.