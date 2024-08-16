Dodge delays new Charger ICE models to late 2025

Dodge has announced that it has postponed the launch of the new Charger with an internal combustion engine to the end of 2025. Previously, the debut of the Six Pack versions with the 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 twin-turbocharged engine was scheduled for the first quarter of 2025. However, due to changes in the production schedule, the launch of the Six Pack models has been postponed to ensure high standards of performance and innovation. Previously, the electric version, the Charger Daytona, was also delayed by 90 days due to some electrical issues discovered during final testing.

Dodge Charger: the internal combustion engine version postponed to late 2025

Due to these delays, the electric Charger Daytona in the four-door R/T and Scat Pack versions will hit the roads in the first quarter of 2025, with production scheduled for January. As for the two-door coupe version, the debut is expected this year. In recent days, the American brand of Stellantis has released official prices and features of the First Edition versions.

The H/O version of the Charger Six Pack, available in the two-door coupe version, will deliver 550 horsepower and 521 Nm of torque, while the four-door S/O version will deliver 420 horsepower and 469 Nm of torque. Both models will have an 8-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, with the option to disable the AWD system and enjoy the rear-wheel drive experience.

The internal combustion engine versions of the Dodge Charger will have new features not only under the hood but also in design. The front R-Wing has been replaced by a new grille and hood design, featuring a heat extractor and the Six Pack emblem. The front has been designed to improve engine cooling.

As for the rear, the ICE Charger removes the Fratzonic Chambered exhaust present on the electric version, opting for traditional dual exhausts that align with the character of its twin-turbocharged engine. The interiors offer drivers plenty of technology, with a 12.3-inch screen with Uconnect 5 system, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, with the option to choose a larger 16-inch display. For the rest, the interiors remain unchanged from the electric Charger Daytona version.