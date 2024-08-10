New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: a glimpse at how it could win over global markets

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio will debut around mid-2025. The new SUV from the Italian automaker is expected to launch on the market exclusively in an electric version, which includes the high-performance Quadrifoglio version with 1,000 horsepower. This car is therefore crucial for the sales growth of the Italian brand, which aims to become a global premium brand.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio: here’s what its final design could be

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be built on the STLA Large platform and will continue to be produced in Italy at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, along with the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and the future Alfa Romeo E-Jet, which will bring the brand back to the E-segment.

This model, which will certainly help increase the brand’s currently disappointing sales, is shown here in a render by designer and digital creator Avarvarii, who has tried to imagine what the style of this anticipated model might be, based on what has emerged so far.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will have an aggressive and sporty style, almost like a coupe SUV with a truncated tail and sinuous profile. The car will have some design elements seen in the recent Alfa Romeo Junior and that we will also find in the future Alfa Romeo Giulia, with thin headlights and a closed grille. The latter will arrive on the market during 2026, a year after Stelvio.

Like Stelvio, Giulia is also planned in an electric-only version, but following a negative trend in the electric car market, the Biscione automaker might change strategy and give its passionate Alfisti the option to choose some hybrid versions as well, useful for those skeptical about electric cars. We can only wait for further news about this highly anticipated model.