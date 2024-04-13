Thieves steal $1.2 million in cars from Dodge dealer, use SRT Demon 170 as ram

A car dealership in Arab, Alabama, has been the victim of a overnight theft that resulted in an estimated loss of $1.2 million in new vehicles. Among the stolen vehicles is a brand new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, one of the most sought-after cars in recent months. In addition, 300 car keys and security camera footage were also stolen in an attempt to hinder the police investigation.

Thieves steal a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and use it as a battering ram to escape dealership

Two dealerships, including North Country Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram and North Country Ford, were burglarized on the night of April 7th for a total of eight cars and trucks, including the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, a 2024 Ram 1500 TRX, and a 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor. The thieves entered the dealership in an old-fashioned way, by throwing a rock through the front window of the building. From there, the operation was anything but old-fashioned.

The thieves then disabled the security cameras and deleted hours of footage to reduce evidence and hinder the police investigation. They also connected a computer to the safe and stole over 300 car keys, according to dealership general manager Greg Anthony. “It appears that everything was very well planned. I believe these guys are not new to this type of theft, so I believe they are professional criminals,” said Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn.

Once the thieves had the cars, the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 was used as a ram to smash through the overhead doors and exit the building. Despite this, the theft was not discovered until the following morning. Two of the stolen vehicles have been recovered by police, while the other six are still missing.

“It’s a big loss for us. You can take all the precautions you want, but a thief will always find a way to steal a car no matter what you do. No matter what security measures you put in place, they will always find a way to bypass them,” added the dealership manager.