AI dreams: the GranTurismo concept Maserati is too scared to build

Independent digital creator Carlo Indelicato chose the latter, unveiling an unofficial design concept on LinkedIn labeled the Maserati GranTurismo Coupé. It isn’t an official project from Modena, nor does it preview any showroom-bound model, but this AI-assisted render envisions a far more muscular future for the iconic Italian grand tourer.

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Indelicato’s design keeps the traditional front-engine, rear-wheel-drive GT proportions while pumping up the aggression. Up front, a gaping grille proudly cradles the Trident logo, flanked by razor-thin headlights and generous air intakes.

A deeply sculpted hood leads back to a rear end equipped with sharp horizontal taillights, an oversized rear diffuser, and four glorious exhaust tips—a subtle reminder of what we stand to lose in the electric age. The showcase even ends with a cinematic nod to a sibling Alfa Romeo coupe prototype, with Indelicato describing the pair as “sculptures in motion.”

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It is a captivating vision, particularly given the GranTurismo’s storied pedigree. The original 2007 model, penned by Pininfarina to replace the outgoing Maserati Coupé, spent over a decade charming petrolheads with glorious, Ferrari-derived V8 engines before bowing out in 2019 alongside the GranCabrio.

The nameplate returned in 2022 under a bold dual-powertrain strategy: offering petrol-burning Modena and Trofeo trims powered by the twin-turbo Nettuno V6, while simultaneously launching the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore.

Unfortunately, stunning heritage and cutting-edge powertrains have not translated into actual sales. Maserati’s global deliveries plummeted from a modest 26,600 units in 2023 to 11,300 in 2024, before cratering at roughly 7,900 units in 2025. The current GranTurismo has become an endangered species on public roads. The Mirafiori plant churned out a meager 1,100 combined GranTurismo and GranCabrio units that entire year.

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Indelicato’s hyper-aggressive render serves as a poignant reminder of what makes Italian grand tourers special. Maserati may be facing a dark financial reality, but at least independent designers and algorithms are keeping the dream of the soul-stirring supercar alive.