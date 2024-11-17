The new generation Alfa Romeo Giulia will mark a return to the brand’s roots

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia will arrive in spring 2026. With this car, the Biscione intends to write a new chapter in its successful history, returning to its roots and focusing on elements that have always shaped its DNA, such as beauty and sportiness. Currently, the present generation of the sedan is struggling in the market, so much so that Stellantis has withdrawn the Quadrifoglio version from the United States, and the “standard” version is among the slowest-selling cars in the United States.

Here’s what the new Alfa Romeo Giulia coming in 2026 will be like

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia, which will be built on the STLA Large platform, used for Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S, will continue to be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy. The sedan will be slightly larger than the current model, but without losing its sportiness and driving pleasure. The new generation will be even more aerodynamic and sporty, with a truncated tail and an almost coupe-like sedan profile.

Its range will consist of electric versions, including a top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio with over 1,000 horsepower, a range exceeding 700 km, and super-fast charging times. Here we show you two of the many renders present on the web hypothesizing what its style will be like, while waiting to see the first undisguised images of the model that could leak as early as next year, probably coinciding with the debut of the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia will give us a first taste of what will be Alfa Romeo‘s new design direction, which will undergo further evolution compared to what we’ve seen with the compact SUV Alfa Romeo Junior, as we’ll see next year with the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. It will also be evident to everyone that the inspiration for this car will partly derive from some vehicles that have made the Biscione’s history over past decades.