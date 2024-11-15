Alfa Romeo Junior, finalist for “Car of the Year”

The international jury is made up of 60 automotive journalists from 23 countries. There were a total of 42 cars in the competition, all as per regulations, put on the market in 2024. From now on, the jurors for Car of the Year will be focusing on the 7 finalists. After evaluating each of them according to very specific criteria, they will name the winner on January 10, 2025, at the Brussels International Motor Show. Reaching the shortlist for an international award of this caliber is a reason to be incredibly proud. The positive judgment of the leading experts in the sector is the reward for an extraordinary project, bringing Alfa Romeo back – many years later – to the compact segment.



Alfa Romeo is a protagonist at the ‘Car of The Year’ with the Junior model

The news comes from an official press release by Stellantis dated November 15, 2024. Alfa Romeo proudly announces it has reached the final stages of the coveted international “Car of the Year” award. Junior was road tested and evaluated by a jury of industry experts, made up of 60 automotive journalists from 23 European countries. The shortlist reduces the title contenders from 42 to just 7 cars; as of now, they will be subjected to further technical analysis and dynamic tests. Of the 7 of them, the car with the highest number of votes will be named “Car of the Year” at the Brussels Motor Show on January 10, 2025.

Sporty at heart, compact in size and Italian style at first sight. Junior also represents the new gateway to the Alfa Romeo world for everyone, Alfisti fans and beyond, who has been awaiting the brand’s return to the segment. To play a leading role, Alfa Romeo offers the sportiest and most exciting compact car to drive in the entire class, the only one that can enter into conversation with enthusiasts for the Giulietta and Mito, and attract a new generation of Alfisti fans. Junior is inclusive and offers everyone the opportunity to access a distinctive and attractive car. Its mission is to win over a new generation, through a new design language. Remaining steadfast is its innate aptitude for sportiness, intended as an engaging driving experience in everyday life.

Alfa Romeo Junior in hybrid and electric version

Junior is proposed as a cool and unique object, combining a captivating style with the most advanced technology in terms of comfort, connectivity, and driving dynamics. Uncompromising comfort, as evidenced by the largest trunk among premium competitors (400 L). The commercial proposal for Junior is the broadest in the segment, offering total freedom of choice without ever sacrificing its distinctive sportiness.

Junior is available in Ibrida configuration, a 136-hp 48V Hybrid VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo), the first in the segment with optional Q4 all-wheel drive, and as the Elettrica in two power variants with 156 hp and a range of up to 410 km, as well as the sportier 280-hp Veloce, the epitome of Alfa Romeo’s sporting DNA.