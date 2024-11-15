New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: the countdown to its debut begins

The new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio is getting closer to its debut. As we anticipated in recent days, April 2025 is the most likely date for its presentation, but we don’t rule out that, as often happens with new Stellantis models, the first unveiled images of the second-generation SUV might leak earlier.

Meanwhile, on YouTube, the Italian car manufacturer has started the countdown to the launch of the new model with a short video that once again highlights the brand’s DNA, as well as its style and history, and also ends up discussing what its future will be.

Towards the end of the video, there’s talk about the SUV’s design, which will have a distinctive design and its own soul: what’s certain is that with the arrival of the new generation, a vehicle that will usher in a new era will debut. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be Stellantis’ first European car to use the new STLA Large platform, which debuted with the Dodge Charger Daytona and Jeep Wagoneer S. The vehicle should be slightly larger than the current model but with an even more modern and aerodynamic style. Like the current model, it will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Cassino, Italy, to maintain its connection with its home.

Regarding its innovative style, in recent weeks some renders by digital creator Alessandro Masera have been published, imagining the look of the second generation of the D-segment SUV from the car manufacturer. The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is expected to be all-electric, with a top-of-the-range Quadrifoglio version producing over 900 horsepower, and an EREV version with a range extender offering over 1,000 km of range. According to latest rumors, there will also be room for a hybrid version, but official confirmation from Stellantis is still pending.