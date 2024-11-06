Jeep Grand Wagoneer becomes third slowest-selling vehicle in US

For several months, Stellantis vehicles have occupied a particular ranking they shouldn’t be proud of. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is in the top 3 slowest-selling vehicles in the United States as of November 2024, but cars like the Fiat 500e and Alfa Romeo Giulia are also part of this ranking. The automotive group led by Carlos Tavares is trying to improve this situation, as they have announced their goal is to reduce inventory, but high interest rates and prices aren’t helping.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Fiat 500e, and Alfa Romeo Giulia among Stellantis’ slowest-selling cars in the United States in November 2024

The automotive group has revealed that the next cars in the Wagoneer range will have a lower price, consequently hoping the situation will improve in the coming months. The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is one of Stellantis’ flagship luxury SUVs, selling at an average price of $102,479. However, this model has a 288-day supply, meaning sales aren’t proceeding as hoped. Its strengths are certainly its powerful engine and spacious interior, as well as advanced features and technologies, but in the current market, consumers are looking for affordability.

The Fiat 500e ranks fourth, right after the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The Italian electric city car made its debut in the United States in early 2024, but sales haven’t met expectations, and it’s now among the slowest-selling cars in the United States. With a 288-day supply, the 500e isn’t attracting customers due to its high price (averaging $34,503) relative to its range (about 200 km in the entry-level version).

The Alfa Romeo Giulia, a luxury sedan, ranks 10th in the list, with a 243-day supply in inventory and an average selling price of $53,458. A few weeks ago, the Quadrifoglio version was withdrawn from this market and will only return in 2026 with the debut of the new generation. Dealers are working to clear excess inventory, and indeed, the situation is improving compared to previous months. However, there’s still significant work to be done to reverse the trend.