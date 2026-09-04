Stellantis expands into battery reconditioning for electric and PHEV models

Stellantis is expanding its remanufactured parts offering by adding high-voltage batteries for many of its electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Through SUSTAINera, the group’s circular-economy division, Stellantis now offers battery packs restored to original specifications as replacements for defective units or batteries that have lost too much capacity.

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Stellantis brings EV and PHEV battery refurbishment into its SUSTAINera lineup

A remanufactured component can significantly reduce the cost of a repair that may otherwise become particularly expensive on an electric vehicle. Before returning to the market, each battery pack undergoes recovery work and the necessary repairs to restore proper operation and performance. Stellantis provides the same warranty on these products as it does on original Mopar replacement parts.

SUSTAINera says remanufacturing can use up to 80 percent fewer raw materials and avoid up to 40 percent of CO2 emissions compared with producing a new replacement component. Those figures come from a European life-cycle analysis and refer to the best-selling product within a comparable family, so they do not automatically represent the result achieved by every remanufactured component.

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The expansion also covers the electrified e-DCT automatic transmission used by several Stellantis mild-hybrid models. Technicians inspect and test each transmission after replacing worn components, allowing it to return to service in place of a failed unit. Stellantis now applies a similar process to the EDC electric compressors used in battery-electric vehicle climate-control systems, carrying out dimensional checks, leak tests and performance verification.

The new catalog also includes a remanufactured NOx sensor, developed in partnership with Valeo and described by Stellantis as the first product of its kind available on the global market. The sensor measures nitrogen oxides and oxygen levels in exhaust gases, so it applies to combustion-powered vehicles. During remanufacturing, technicians install a new probe and recalibrate the unit according to the automaker’s specifications.

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Stellantis will showcase the new products at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026 from September 8 through September 12, where SUSTAINera will also display an oil made entirely from regenerated base stocks. The expanded range follows Stellantis’ 4R strategy, which separates remanufacturing, repair, reuse and recycling according to the condition of each vehicle or component.