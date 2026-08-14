2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee packs 395 hp and starts below $60,000

Ram is bringing the Rumble Bee name back to American roads for 2027, transforming it into the entry point for a new family of muscle trucks. Pricing starts at $59,995 before destination, while the unusual Quad Cab and short-bed configuration gives the truck noticeably more compact proportions than a conventional Ram 1500.

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2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee brings back the muscle truck with V8 power under $60,000

Engineers removed 13 inches from the wheelbase and cut frame flex by 10 percent to improve rigidity and response. The front track grows by 6.8 inches and the rear by 7 inches, while Bilstein monotube performance shocks and larger stabilizer bars help control body movement. The widebody truck measures 88 inches across and rides on large performance-focused wheels.

A naturally aspirated 5.7-liter HEMI V8 powers the entry-level Rumble Bee with 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. Ram pairs it with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic and full-time active four-wheel drive. Drivers can press a dedicated button to disconnect the front axle and switch to rear-wheel drive, while a 3.92 final-drive ratio favors stronger acceleration.

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The street-focused chassis does not eliminate traditional truck capability. Ram rates the Rumble Bee to tow up to 8,890 pounds and carry as much as 1,160 pounds of payload. Inside, every version includes a flat-bottom steering wheel, console-mounted shifter and aluminum paddle shifters. Available equipment includes a 12.3-inch digital cluster and a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen.

The 5.7-liter Rumble Bee will reach customers in late 2026, but Ram has already confirmed three more performance variants for the first half of 2027. The Rumble Bee 392 uses a 6.4-liter HEMI with 470 hp and 455 lb-ft, while the 392 Track Pack adds more aggressive suspension, braking and aerodynamic upgrades.

The Rumble Bee SRT sits at the top with a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI producing 777 hp and 680 lb-ft. Ram claims a 3.4-second sprint to 60 mph, an 11.6-second quarter mile and a targeted top speed of 170 mph, making it the quickest and most powerful V8-powered production pickup the company has ever offered.

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The base truck costs $62,790 once Ram adds the $2,795 destination charge. That still gives buyers a comparatively accessible way into the new muscle-truck family before the much more powerful 392 and SRT versions arrive.