New Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT render takes the muscle-truck formula even further

The Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT moves even closer to traditional American muscle-car territory in a new digital project by Abimelec Arellano. The independent render focuses almost entirely on appearance rather than changing the truck’s underlying structure, showing how a handful of visual modifications could dramatically alter the character of Ram’s new street-performance pickup.

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Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT looks even more like a muscle car in this new render

The most effective change involves the rear doors. Arellano removes their exterior handles, making the Quad Cab appear much closer to a two-door pickup when viewed from the side. The production Rumble Bee still uses four doors, but Ram combines them with a short bed and a unique frame that cuts 13 inches from the wheelbase and reduces flex by 10 percent.

By hiding the rear handles, the render visually pushes those already compact proportions toward the old-school street-truck formula without requiring major body modifications.

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Arellano also enlarges the hood scoop and introduces exposed carbon fiber in selected areas. Gold aftermarket wheels create another strong visual contrast, while body-color trim replaces some of the contrasting elements found on the production model. The designer explores the same modifications across several exterior colors.

The mechanical foundation hardly needs more power to support the aggressive appearance. The production Rumble Bee SRT uses a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 producing 777 hp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, full-time four-wheel drive and an electronically locking rear differential. Ram claims 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds, an 11.6-second quarter mile and a top speed of 170 mph.

Below it, the Rumble Bee family starts with a 395-hp 5.7-liter HEMI V8 at $59,995 before the $2,795 destination charge. The next step is the Rumble Bee 392, which introduces a 470-hp 6.4-liter HEMI V8, while the 392 Track Pack adds more aggressive aerodynamic, braking and handling upgrades. The SRT sits at the top of the range with a starting price below $95,000 before destination.

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Arellano’s render does not try to fix a performance problem. Instead, it makes the connection between the Rumble Bee SRT and classic American muscle cars much more obvious, using relatively subtle visual changes to make the four-door truck look shorter, cleaner and more like a traditional street machine.