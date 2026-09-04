Ten trim levels and twelve colors: Jeep updates its Grand Cherokee

Jeep has hit upon a far more revolutionary concept for the 2027 Grand Cherokee: paint swatches. Rather than giving its flagship midsize SUV a comprehensive mechanical overhaul or a dramatic sheet-metal refresh, the brand is banking heavily on colorful optics. For the new model year, buyers get an expanded palette of eight brand-new exterior hues—bringing the grand total to twelve.

Advertisement

The fresh color catalog includes High Gloss Black, Sting Gray, Ghost, Red Hot, Olive Green, Midnight Sky, Ember, and Red Rock, joining existing staples like Bright White, Steel Blue, Copper Shino, and Fathom Blue. Naturally, Jeep isn’t unleashing this rainbow all at once. High Gloss Black and Sting Gray will lead the charge at launch, while the remaining six shades will arrive across dealership showrooms over the course of the model year like fine limited-edition art drops.

The 2027 lineup stretches across ten distinct trim levels in the United States. Buyers can choose from Laredo, Laredo X, Laredo Altitude, Laredo Upland, Limited, Limited Altitude, Limited Reserve, Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit. The standout addition is the Laredo Upland, tailored specifically for drivers who want the aggressive, mud-slinging aesthetic of the Trailhawk without actually having to pay for heavy-duty off-road hardware.

Advertisement

Inside, the changes remain delightfully subtle. Laredo models introduce a warm Wicker Beige option, Global Black continues to anchor the core lineup, and the range-topping Summit keeps its opulent Tupelo and Black duo.

Under the hood, Jeep sticks with the battle-tested 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 churning out 293 HP for standard trims, while higher-tier configurations get the punchier 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane four-cylinder pushing 324 HP.

Pricing for the 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at $41,515 including destination fees, while the cosmetic-warrior Laredo Upland commands $49,990. Those actually intending to conquer trails or luxury valets can expect to pay $54,995 for the Trailhawk and $57,895 for the Overland when dealership deliveries begin in late 2026.