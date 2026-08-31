2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk finally shows what it can do in new video

The 2027 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk has begun off-road testing in Utah, where a short official video shows the SUV tackling sand and rocky terrain. The 17-second clip does not amount to a full reveal yet, but it confirms that the most capable version of the new Cherokee has entered an advanced stage of development.

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The prototype rides on 17-inch black wheels wrapped in 245/65 R17 Nexen Roadian ATX tires. Their taller sidewalls and all-terrain tread should provide better protection and grip on rough surfaces than the road-focused tires used by other versions. The bumpers also appear to feature a different design, likely to improve approach and departure angles without dramatically changing the SUV’s proportions.

The most important clues, however, came from the cabin during earlier sightings. The Selec-Terrain system adds a Rock mode alongside Auto, Sport, Snow and Sand/Mud settings. This works with the Jeep Active Drive Lock 4×4 system, which on previous Cherokee Trailhawk models included a locking rear differential and traction settings specifically designed for more demanding off-road conditions.

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Jeep first confirmed the Trailhawk’s return in June after initially launching the new Cherokee without this configuration. Its absence stood out because the Trailhawk name has long identified versions engineered to deliver greater capability away from pavement rather than simple appearance packages. The Utah footage therefore gives enthusiasts a clear sign that Jeep intends to preserve that philosophy.

Jeep has not yet revealed how much ground clearance will increase or how the suspension, approach angle and departure angle will change. Pricing and the exact on-sale date also remain unknown. The new Cherokee uses a hybrid powertrain, but Jeep has not explained whether the Trailhawk will receive different calibration to handle the demands of low-speed driving over uneven terrain.

The test footage does show Jeep developing the vehicle as a complete package on terrain that matches its intended purpose. Final technical specifications will determine how far the Cherokee Trailhawk moves beyond the standard versions. Until then, the video offers concrete proof that the project is progressing, even if it does not yet reveal the SUV’s full capability in the toughest conditions.