Jeep recalls Wrangler and Gladiator in Brazil over power steering pump issue

Two recall campaigns launched in Brazil on August 31, 2026 affect certain Jeep and Ram vehicles, but they involve completely separate defects. The Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator require inspection for a possible electro-hydraulic power steering pump failure, while the Ram 1500 recall concerns the rear seat belt mounting points.

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Jeep and Ram launch separate recalls in Brazil over steering and seat belt issues

The first campaign covers Jeep Wrangler models from the 2021 through 2025 model years and Gladiator Rubicon models from 2022 through 2025. Stellantis notes that the affected VINs are not consecutive, so the model year alone does not determine whether a vehicle needs service. Owners must check the VIN through Jeep Brazil’s official website or contact customer support.

The defect can cause a malfunction in the pump’s electrical circuit. If power steering assistance stops working, the driver will need to apply more effort to turn the wheel, especially during low-speed maneuvers. The official notice also warns that, in extreme cases, the component could overheat and potentially start a fire, creating a risk for occupants and people near the vehicle.

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Jeep dealers will inspect the system free of charge and replace the assembly when necessary. The procedure takes around 30 minutes on average, although the actual time may vary depending on dealership scheduling and parts availability. Owners must book an appointment in advance.

The Ram 1500 campaign affects certain vehicles from the 2021 through 2026 model years. An incorrectly secured rear seat belt mounting point could prevent the restraint from working properly during hard braking or a crash. The defect could therefore reduce passenger protection at the moment when the restraint system needs to withstand the greatest load.

Ram dealers will also perform this inspection free of charge, with the procedure expected to take about half an hour. If technicians find the defect, they will restore the correct mounting at no cost to the customer. Ram 1500 owners should not assume their truck is affected based only on registration or model year, because Stellantis also identifies the vehicles in this campaign by VIN.

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The two recalls therefore share only the same launch date and parent company. To avoid unnecessary dealership visits, owners should first check their VIN through the official channels and schedule service only after confirming that their vehicle is included.