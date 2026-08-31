Jeep Avenger gets off to a strong start in Brazil as first 1,000 units sell out

The first 1,000 Jeep Avenger units offered in Brazil under promotional launch conditions sold out in just over two weeks. With the initial allocation gone, the Altitude version now costs R$119,990, or about $23,200, compared with R$114,990, or roughly $22,300, during the launch campaign. This does not represent a price increase after the debut, but rather a return to the regular price Jeep had already announced.

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The result provides an early indication of the interest surrounding the SUV, although it remains too early to judge its long-term commercial performance. The first units benefited from a R$5,000 discount, equivalent to about $970, along with significant advertising exposure. Registration figures over the coming months will show whether demand remains strong under regular pricing.

Jeep Avenger sells out its first 1,000 units in Brazil in just over two weeks

Stellantis builds the Avenger at its Porto Real plant in Rio de Janeiro state, where the SUV serves as the entry point to Jeep’s Brazilian lineup. Its price places it below the Renegade and gives the brand a presence in a highly competitive segment filled with traditional compact SUVs and new models from Chinese automakers.

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Jeep adapted the local version to Brazilian market requirements. Every trim uses the 1.0-liter T200 turbo flex three-cylinder engine, which can run on gasoline or ethanol and works with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system. The engine produces 116 hp and around 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque and sends power through a CVT automatic transmission. Jeep claims a 0-62 mph time of 10.3 seconds when running on ethanol.

The lineup starts with the Altitude and continues with the Longitude and Limited. Even the entry-level version includes six airbags, LED headlights and an electronic parking brake. A drive-mode selector allows the driver to adjust the vehicle’s response to different road conditions, adding a touch of Jeep identity to a model designed primarily for urban use.

The Longitude and Limited retain their respective prices of R$135,990, or about $26,300, and R$145,990, or roughly $28,300. The Limited adds the most comprehensive driver-assistance and connectivity features in the range.

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Selling out the promotional allocation allowed Jeep to put the Avenger on Brazilian roads quickly. The switch to regular pricing now represents a more meaningful test, as the SUV loses the financial advantage offered to its first customers and faces established rivals on equal terms.