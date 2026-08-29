Jeep dealers are already panic-discounting the unreleased Recon EV

Jeep has not even officially launched the all-electric Recon in American showrooms yet, but dealership network PTSD from the Wagoneer S is already triggering pre-launch markdowns.

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Watching 2025 Wagoneer S models rot on dealer lots, with desperate operators slashing prices by over $26,000, bringing $67,590 sticker prices down to an embarrassing $40,855, has retailers sweating profusely. To avoid a repeat performance, select dealers are preemptively shaving money off the Recon before the keys even touch a customer’s hand.

With a base price starting around $65,000 plus a mandatory $1,995 destination fee, the electric off-roader is pushing the boundaries of what buyers are willing to pay for silent rock-crawling. In response, Jeff Wyler CDJR in Columbus slapped a modest $720 discount on a Recon Moab, while Van Nuys CDJR in California trimmed $500 off a $67,590 sticker, dropping it to $67,090. Down in Florida, Bomnin CDJR in Doral matched that $500 discount, though sneaky dealership add-on fees promptly erased those savings for the buyer.

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While these couple-hundred-dollar tokens hardly match the fire-sale carnage of the Wagoneer S, seeing a brand-new, unreleased model trading below MSRP signals deep-seated retailer anxiety.

The core issue is that competitive realities are closing in fast, led by the upcoming Rivian R2, which threatens to start at $53,990 for its Premium trim and $57,990 for the Performance model. Jeep tried to compensate by tweaking the Recon’s spec sheet, pumping horsepower up from the original 650 to a neck-snapping 670 hp and 840 Nm of torque. That extra grunt rockets the boxy EV from 0 to 96 km/h in a brisk 3.6 seconds, topping out at 180 km/h.

Unfortunately, physics always demands its tribute: maximum estimated range has suffered a quiet downgrade from the originally promised 402 km down to 357 km for the launch Moab variant, with the Overland trim promising 386 km later.

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Extra power is fantastic for drag races between charging stations, but when dealers are already discounting a vehicle before day one, offering less range for $67,000 might prove a tough sell against cheaper, nimbler rivals.