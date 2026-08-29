Jeep convinced Brazilians that dealership visits are actually fun

Jeep has somehow pulled off a “statistical miracle” in South America this year. For the third consecutive year, the iconic brand under the sprawling Stellantis umbrella has snagged the prestigious Experience Awards Mobility certification in Brazil.

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Based on SoluCX’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology, which measures whether actual human beings would willingly recommend a brand to their friends without being bribed, Jeep didn’t just pass the customer satisfaction threshold. It completely outpaced the industry average, earning both the official Experience Certification and the coveted “Recommended by Customers” seal.

This award looks well beyond the initial showroom floor magic, dissecting the long, unpredictable reality of vehicle ownership: dealership interactions, post-purchase service, response times, and the delicate art of resolving mechanical headaches.

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Vinicius Guimarães, Director of Brand Development for Jeep South America, chalked up the three-peat to years of systematic effort, using customer feedback to tweak every friction point across the dealer network. In practical terms, that means Jeep actually paid attention when buyers complained about repair delays and communication bottlenecks, systematically fixing issues before they turned into online rants.

Brazil is no casual side project for Jeep. It is one of the brand’s most lucrative and strategic strongholds globally. Local mainstays like the subcompact Renegade, the ubiquitous Compass, and the three-row Commander have transformed the American badge from an import novelty into an everyday household staple.

As auto executives are painfully learning, having an attractive SUV lineup is only half the battle. In a market where drivers demand high-level post-purchase care, surviving warranty service with your reputation intact is the real triumph. While car owners in other regions continue to view dealership service bays with deep suspicion, Jeep seems to have mastered the art of keeping Brazilian drivers genuinely satisfied, or at least minimizing the existential dread of waiting room coffee.