Stellantis to debut new vehicles at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show

Stellantis arrives at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show as one of the event’s most anticipated players. Starting on February 7, the group will use the U.S. stage to showcase the evolution of its lineup and outline its direction in the North American market, focusing on the real-world coexistence of traditional engines, hybrid solutions, and electric powertrains.

The exhibition space will revolve around the breadth of the lineup, featuring models designed for different audiences with clearly defined identities. This approach reflects the group’s current strategy, which increasingly prioritizes adapting to actual customer preferences rather than forcing a uniform transition.

Stellantis showcases a diverse lineup at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show

Fiat brings the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition to Chicago, a special version that blends electric mobility with Italian design. The model represents a synthesis of style, sustainability, and craftsmanship, with materials and finishes developed in collaboration with Giorgio Armani and the Centro Stile in Turin. The goal is to strengthen the 500e’s positioning as a more premium product, capable of standing out even beyond Europe.

Alfa Romeo instead highlights the 2026 Tonale, which continues the brand’s growth in the premium compact SUV segment. The model evolves both visually and technically while keeping driving enjoyment at its core. The 2.0-liter turbo engine delivering 270 horsepower, paired with Q4 all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission, reinforces the sporty character that remains a defining element of Alfa Romeo’s DNA.

For Jeep, 2026 marks the brand’s 85th anniversary. In Chicago, Jeep presents a lineup that ranges from the new hybrid-powered Cherokee to the fully electric Recon, designed for the most demanding off-road use. Alongside these new arrivals, the Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer remain on display, continuing to anchor the large SUV segment with comfort, towing capability, and performance.

The group’s American brands place a strong emphasis on power. Ram brings the V8 HEMI back to the forefront of the 1500 lineup, now paired with an updated mild-hybrid system, while the 1500 SRT TRX also returns for customers seeking extreme performance. Dodge responds with a Charger lineup offered in multiple configurations, from internal combustion versions to high-performance electric variants.

Chrysler completes the picture with the Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept, an outdoor-inspired reinterpretation of the well-known minivan, designed to explore new use cases without abandoning its identity. The Chicago Auto Show thus becomes a showcase for a broad and diverse lineup, built around the coexistence of different technologies and a more pragmatic approach to the market.