Ram CEO says the TRX shouldn’t be your daily truck

The return of the Ram 1500 TRX has reignited interest around the American pickup lineup, yet it has not changed how the brand views the real needs of its customers. Tim Kuniskis made that point clear himself, explaining that the TRX was never designed as a one-size-fits-all solution, especially for drivers looking for a truck to use every single day.

Speaking with The Drive, Kuniskis stressed that Ram developed the TRX primarily for enthusiasts and for buyers who want an extreme pickup, rather than a vehicle meant for daily commuting. For that reason, customers planning to rely on a Ram 1500 as their only vehicle are encouraged to consider a different version of the lineup. “If you want to drive it every day as your only truck, the RHO is a much better option. A very, very better option,” the CEO said bluntly.

Ram 1500 TRX returns, but Tim Kuniskis says it’s not for everyday use

At first glance, that logic may seem counterintuitive, given that the TRX also sits at the top of the range in terms of price. In Kuniskis’ view, however, the distinction lies entirely in purpose. The TRX returned to the lineup after disappearing following the 2024 model year as a truck built for thrills and uncompromising performance, not as a rational choice for everyday use.

From a technical standpoint, the Ram 1500 TRX relies on the familiar supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, an engine that prioritizes output over efficiency by design. In its latest evolution, it delivers 777 horsepower, a notable increase over previous versions. That figure places it ahead of the Ford F-150 Raptor R, which tops out at 720 horsepower from a 5.2-liter V8. At the same time, the TRX’s power comes with high fuel consumption and ownership traits that make daily use less practical.

The Ram 1500 RHO, by contrast, follows a more balanced philosophy. Under the hood sits the high-output 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six. Despite having roughly half the displacement of the TRX’s V8, the RHO produces 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque, numbers that still deliver strong performance while remaining easier to live with on a daily basis.

2026 Ram 1500 RHO with Direct Connection MagnaFlow Exhaust

Kuniskis also made it clear that the TRX remains the right choice for buyers who want the absolute maximum and do not care about compromises or costs. “If you’re buying a pickup and you want it to be your fun, outrageous truck that you use from time to time, and price isn’t an issue, then the TRX is the right truck for you,” he explained.

The new Ram 1500 TRX, planned as a 2027 model year vehicle, will arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2026 with a starting price of $99,995, excluding destination charges. That figure places it roughly $26,000 above the base RHO. At the same time, Kuniskis definitively shut down rumors of an even more extreme variant, such as a high-performance single-cab model with a 6.4-liter V8 and a manual transmission.

Ultimately, Ram insists that the real decision is not about which truck is “better,” but about intended use. And according to its CEO, the TRX clearly belongs in the realm of extreme experiences, not everyday transportation.