Fiat 500e recalled in the U.S. due to safety issue

In the United States, Stellantis has announced a voluntary recall affecting 2,195 units of the Fiat 500e built between 2024 and 2025. The decision follows the discovery of a potential non-compliance with federal vehicle safety standards, specifically FMVSS No. 108, which governs lighting and reflective devices.

Stellantis recalls over 2,000 Fiat 500e cars in the U.S. due to headlight issue

2025 Fiat 500e in new Marine Layer Mist exterior.

The irregularity concerns certain 2024 Fiat 500e models painted in red, equipped with an externally accessible horizontal headlight adjustment mechanism, a feature not permitted under U.S. regulations. Federal law prohibits low-beam headlamps with adjustable beams from being manually altered to prevent misalignment that could reduce visibility or dazzle oncoming drivers.

Stellantis explained that on the affected vehicles, the adjustment mechanism could be improperly activated, and that for safety reasons, a corrective repair will be required. Authorized dealers will install a blocking cap free of charge to make the system inaccessible and compliant with regulations.

2025 Fiat 500e in new Tennis Ball exterior.

The affected vehicles were built between November 2, 2023, when production of the 2024 model year began, and May 23, 2025, when assembly lines were updated with modified headlights. Vehicles produced afterward or already repaired at the factory do not require any action.

Customer notification letters will be mailed starting December 10, 2025, while the list of affected VINs will be published on the official NHTSA website beginning October 28, 2025. Owners can also check their vehicle status through the U.S. government portal or contact Stellantis customer service directly, referencing recall code A4C.

Meanwhile, the new generation of the model is expected to make its debut in 2027, offering greater range and a lower price than the current model.