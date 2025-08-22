Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept: the ultimate adventure minivan

Chrysler is taking part in Overland Expo Mountain West, running August 22–24, with the reveal of the new Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept. The project celebrates four decades of leadership in the minivan segment and more than a century of innovation, proving that adventure doesn’t stop where the pavement ends, even for America’s best-selling minivan.

Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept Debuts at Overland Expo Mountain West

The Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak was created in response to the growing interest in overlanding and van life, combining all-wheel drive, off-road solutions, and the traditional versatility of the model. Raised suspension increases ground clearance by 2.75 inches at the front and 2.5 inches at the rear, while 31-inch BFGoodrich KO2 tires on 18-inch Foreshadow wheels ensure grip on any surface. The exterior embraces the outdoor lifestyle with Arktos matte paint, Foreshadow accents, a Rhino-Rack Pioneer Platform roof rack, TYRI auxiliary LED lights, an ARB retractable awning, Baja Designs fog lamps, Mopar protective film, and splash guards.

Inside, the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak transforms the third row into a flat load floor with additional tie-downs, ideal for storing gear or creating a sleeping area. Equipment includes 115V/450W rear outlets, a space-saver spare wheel, and a Mopar first-aid kit. The cabin features Katzkin leather with orange seatbelts and a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, accented by a cement-gray color scheme with liquid titanium details and all-weather floor mats.

“We’ve been following the van culture closely, and we know adventure seekers appreciate Pacifica’s versatility,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler CEO. “Our design team raised the bar, improving suspension, adding practical features, and tailoring the interior for travel and overnight stays. Grizzly Peak was conceived as a concept, but it’s a real-world testbed. We look forward to hearing feedback from enthusiasts.”

Inside and out, the Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept embodies the brand’s philosophy: blending innovation, comfort, and a spirit of adventure in a minivan built to handle both highways and challenging trails.