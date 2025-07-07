Stellantis, the revival starts in America: new leadership, iconic brands, and V8 engines

While the automotive world has been shaken by failed alliances and industrial stories at their end, such as the failed Musk-Trump partnership or the collapse of the Honda-Nissan merger, the most sensational case of recent months has undoubtedly been the internal earthquake at Stellantis, unable to adapt to present challenges. The result, as we saw several months ago, was Carlos Tavares, former CEO of the group, resigning as CEO of the automotive group, ushering in a new era.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa and Tim Kuniskis lead North American revival

In June 2025, the choice fell on Antonio Filosa, appointed new global CEO while maintaining his position as COO for Stellantis North America. An appointment that suggests a clear change of direction, with a marked focus on the American market, fundamental but also problematic for the group’s survival.

However, Filosa won’t be alone in this Stellantis transition. At his side returns a legendary figure in the sector, Tim Kuniskis. Having retired in 2024, he returned to the scene by year’s end as CEO of Ram, one week after Tavares‘ departure. A tactical move, considering that within six months, Stellantis promoted him to oversee all of the group’s American brands.

Under Kuniskis‘ leadership, Ram has already given strong signals: relaunch of the Ram 1500 Express, new entry-level models like the Ram 2500 Warlock and Black Express, extended warranty to 10 years or 100,000 miles, and the sensational return of the Hemi V8 5.7 engine with mild hybrid eTorque technology. Additionally, Ram will return to NASCAR with a pickup powered by a Hemi engine, and there are rumors of a new 1,000-horsepower TRX with a supercharged Hellephant V8 engine, ready to challenge the Ford Raptor R 2026.

Group shot of Ram Rebel, Ram 1500 NASCAR Truck Series concept and Ram 1500 Black Express

However, Stellantis‘ ambitions don’t stop there. Dodge and Chrysler still need to shake off years of stagnation. The delivery of new Chargers with Hurricane engines is eagerly awaited, but the public still dreams of the V8s of old, perhaps capable of competing with the Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X. Chrysler, meanwhile, needs a solid strategy, as it cannot survive by selling only one minivan in two versions.

The renaissance seems to have begun for Jeep as well, thanks to the return of the Cherokee and anticipation for a Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk. But the real challenge will be regaining the trust of the North American market: sales in the first half of 2025 tell a clear story, with FCA Canada down 14% and FCA US declining 10% in Q2. Numbers that need to be reversed urgently.