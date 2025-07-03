Stellantis revives SRT: which vehicles are expected?

After years of silence, Stellantis takes back control of the historic SRT brand (Street and Racing Technology) and once again shines the spotlight on the world of high-performance vehicles. With the merger between FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) and the PSA group, the SRT name had progressively fallen into oblivion. Now, however, something is changing.

Stellantis confirms SRT revival, speculation grows over new performance models

In a recent video released by Dodge, the group has officially announced its intention to revive the original spirit that made SRT an icon for muscle car and extreme tuning enthusiasts. Leading this renaissance will be Tim Kuniskis, current CEO of Ram, as well as head of American brands, who will have a central role in reorganizing the performance division within the Stellantis ecosystem.

“We’re putting the band back together,” Kuniskis declared, alluding to the desire to rebuild a dream team of engineers by selecting the best engine and vehicle dynamics specialists from the group’s various brands. The goal is to create a dedicated nucleus for developing sports cars, including SRT obviously, capable of also coordinating Stellantis‘ racing activities and the Direct Connection project signed by Dodge.

The group has clarified that this new phase will aim to create vehicles capable of exceeding limits in terms of power, aerodynamics, driving precision and onboard technology. The return of the SRT philosophy will not just be nostalgia, but a concrete push toward innovation and extreme performance.

In parallel, as anticipated, came the news of Kuniskis‘ promotion to head of American brands, with responsibilities also in retail strategy and marketing for the North American market. He will report directly to global CEO Antonio Filosa, which shows the weight of the appointment and the role of the American market in Stellantis, especially in this delicate moment.

Although Stellantis has not yet revealed details about new SRT-branded models, the return to production of the HEMI V8 engine, scheduled for August, suggests that a new generation of Dodge Hellcat could be around the corner.