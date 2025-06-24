Jeep Cherokee: here’s how the new 2026 SUV is imagined

Looking at the most recent developments within the Jeep lineup, with the new generation of the Compass and the return of the upcoming Cherokee, it’s evident that the American brand is embracing a significant aesthetic revolution. The automaker specializing in off-road vehicles and SUVs has, this year, embarked on a more decisive stylistic path that combines visual robustness with refined lines and sophisticated details.

The 2026 Jeep Compass, now in its third generation, has distinguished itself clearly from competing models based on the STLA Medium platform, such as the Peugeot 3008, Opel Grandland, and Citroen C5 Aircross, thanks to a squared and imposing look that is simultaneously dynamic and elegant. In Europe, assembly continues smoothly at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.

2026 Jeep Cherokee: squared design marks brand’s aesthetic transformation

Despite a difficult entry into the United States, the renewed aesthetics will certainly serve as a guide in the North American market as well, as demonstrated by the official preview of the new Cherokee, which marks the model’s return after a two-year hiatus.

Expected by the end of 2026, the new Cherokee inherits many of the stylistic solutions seen on the Compass. These include thin and squared headlights, a reinterpreted front grille that still maintains seven slots, aggressive bumpers, and rear lights connected by a light strip, all completed by an almost vertical rear end. Some spy photos have also shown a completely visible example in white livery, fueling excitement among enthusiasts.

The interiors will follow the philosophy of digital minimalism, with a 100% digital dashboard, a large central screen for infotainment, and touch controls for climate. However, the Cherokee will retain physical knobs and essential controls, unlike the Compass, which adopts more traditional solutions as it belongs to a slightly lower segment.

In the world of automotive computer graphics, artist Kelsonik (alias of Nikita Chuicko) has reinterpreted the 2026 Jeep Cherokee, giving it a personal touch. Here we see a new set of black concave alloy wheels, slightly upsized, to accentuate its sporty footprint without completely altering the original design. A touch of digital customization that anticipates the potential for the new model.