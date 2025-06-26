New CEO Antonio Filosa confirms Stellantis is reviewing its long-term strategy

Antonio Filosa took over as CEO of Stellantis just a few days ago, but he’s already working on the new industrial plan that will guide the group in the coming years. During a video call from Turin, Italy, shared with the media on June 25, Filosa declared: “We have already started reviewing our long-term strategic plan, which we will share as soon as it’s ready.”

Stellantis, new CEO Filosa working on industrial plan

The current plan, called Dare Forward 2030 and presented in 2022 by former CEO Carlos Tavares, aimed to double revenues by the end of the decade and maintain double-digit operating margins. However, the difficulties encountered by Stellantis in the United States and Europe, with declining sales and operational problems, made a change of course necessary, culminating in Tavares‘ departure in December 2024.

The Dare Forward 2030 objectives envisioned that 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of those in the USA would come from electric vehicles, with significant growth in extra-European markets. However, the slowdown in electric vehicle demand and some recent strategic choices call this trajectory into question.

An example is Chrysler, which abandoned the project for a 100% electric crossover in favor of a hybrid variant, expected for 2026. Alfa Romeo has also revised its plans, postponing the launches of Stelvio and Giulia to include combustion engines alongside electric versions. Added to these is the electric Ram 1500, initially planned for 2024, which has been postponed to 2027, while the future of the Jeep Compass remains uncertain after production was halted at the Canadian Brampton plant.

Filosa has set four priorities for Stellantis‘ new phase. The first is precisely the revision of the industrial plan, to be built by focusing on the right models that respect brand identity and respond to customers’ real needs. “We must launch the products our customers want, staying true to the DNA of our iconic brands,” he explained. The other priorities include improving industrial efficiency, relaunching quality to higher standards and, as Filosa himself emphasized, tackling all this “with intensity and joy.”

The new CEO also sent a clear message to employees: enough talk of ‘ex-FCA’ or ‘ex-PSA’, Stellantis must act as a single cohesive company. “We are Stellantis,” he reiterated. Filosa aims to build a corporate culture based on respect, where people can express themselves, be heard and contribute in an environment founded on mutual trust. “With great people, clear objectives, respect and a competitive mindset, nothing can stop us,” he concluded.