Ram introduces two new Heavy Duty models to its pickup truck lineup

Ram expands its Heavy Duty pickup lineup with two new versions that focus on aggressive styling and accessibility. These are the Ram 2500 Black Express and Warlock, already orderable in the United States and arriving at dealerships in the third quarter of 2025. “Everyone likes a tough-looking pickup, but the real goal is to make it accessible while adding value to the lineup,” explained Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram, announcing the arrival of the two models that officially open the 2026 Heavy Duty range.

Ram introduces 2026 Ram 2500 Black Express and Warlock Heavy Duty pickups

2026 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Black Express interior

The 2026 Ram 2500 Black Express comes in Crew Cab configuration, both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, with long or short bed. The look is dominated by the high-performance sport hood, body-colored bumpers and grille, 20-inch black wheels, and convex electric rearview mirrors exclusive to the category. The interior offers cloth seats, carpet trim, and dedicated floor mats. Among the features are front and rear parking sensors, black side steps, and a range of vibrant colors like Diamond Black and Brilliant White. The Black Express package costs $2,495 in addition to the Tradesman version, with a base price of $53,735.

More off-road oriented is the 2026 Ram 2500 Warlock, available only with crew cab, 4×4 drivetrain, and short bed. It’s distinguished by the black grille, specific aesthetic details, and the unmistakable “Warlock” decal on the side. It mounts 20-inch diamond-cut wheels with 34-inch Goodyear Duratrac A/T tires and offers additional protection like the skid plate and rear locking differential. The interior also maintains the practical imprint, with cloth seats and all-season floor mats, while on-road and off-road dynamics are improved by Bilstein shock absorbers. The Warlock package adds $2,995 to the Tradesman price, bringing the base list to $57,165.

2026 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Black Express

Both models can be equipped with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine (405 hp) or the powerful 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel (430 hp). As per Ram tradition, ride quality is guaranteed by the exclusive rear coil spring suspension system, which improves comfort and handling, both fully loaded and empty.

These innovations are part of Ram’s ambitious plan, which includes launching 25 new products in the next 18 months, with the goal of further strengthening leadership in the sport and Heavy Duty pickup market.