Stellantis showcases new electric vehicles at Miami Auto Show 2024

At the Miami International Auto Show 2024, Stellantis makes its return after announcing last year’s withdrawal from auto shows to address losses caused by the United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes. Now, however, the company seems ready to return in grand style, presenting itself at the event with a wide range of brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram.

At the Miami Auto Show 2024, Stellantis showcases its new vehicles

One of this year’s most important attractions is Camp Jeep, an interactive off-road experience that has been a fan favorite at auto shows since 2004. This year, Camp Jeep will be held indoors at the Miami Show for the first time, offering participants the opportunity to experience the off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles without leaving the convention center.

On this occasion, Stellantis has decided to present Jeep’s fully electric 4xe models, highlighting the brand’s push towards electrification. Camp Jeep includes obstacles such as the 18-foot-tall Jeep Mountain with a 35-degree incline and a new 30-degree curved articulation wedge, showcasing the extreme off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles.

Stellantis has also brought a range of new vehicles to the Miami show, with several models making their auto show debut. Among these is the brand new 2024 fully electric Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, a model that represents Jeep’s transition towards an electrified future while maintaining the brand’s legendary capability. Another highlight is the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack First Edition, the world’s first fully electric muscle car. Fiat’s 500e, another fully electric vehicle, was also on display, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly urban mobility.

The Ram brand presents the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, a new addition to its lineup, highlighting the high-performance off-road pickup. Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, stands out with its luxury and high-performance models, reinforcing the brand’s image as synonymous with Italian design and engineering excellence.

Chrysler, another historic name in the Stellantis group, is also present at the exhibition, although no specific models were mentioned in the initial announcement. Could it bring the new crossover, which will debut in 2026? Or perhaps, will it simply be the new Pacifica? However, Chrysler’s presence helps strengthen Stellantis’ participation in the event, offering a glimpse into the future of design and technological innovations in the American automotive market.