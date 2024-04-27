Ram 1500 RHO 2025: revolution at six cylinders

The 2025 Ram 1500 RHO comes to market as a successor to the V8 TRX, delivering a powerful, sportive driving experience with a high-performance six-cylinder straight engine. This new model positions the Ram brand’s most sporty offering, with lower price and limited production compared to the TRX.

Ram 1500 RHO: performance

Stellantis‘ enhanced Hurricane powertrain, combined to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sits under the hood of RHO.

This turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six delivers 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque, enabling the pickup to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.6 seconds and 100 mph in 11.7 seconds. The quarter mile is covered in 13.1 seconds at 105 mph, while top speed is 118 mph. Not only is RHO speedy, but it is also supple and maneuverable due to Bilstein’s Black Hawk e2 adaptive suspension, calibrated to balance the weight of the lighter Hurricane engine compared to the Hemi V-8. This pickup truck also features aluminum-forged front and lower control arms, retuned springs, active performance damping and other upgrades. It stands two inches taller than the rest of the 1500 range.

The RHO features a BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active torque divider with improved internals for durability and a low range of 2.64:1. At the rear we find a Dana 60 rear axle with fully floating axle shafts, an electronic rear differential, and an axle jump damper. Engineers modified the rigid points of the chassis to allow up to 14 inches of rear axle travel, 1 inch more than before. The RHO boasts a high-flow induction system with an easily accessible high-capacity radial air filter for quick cleaning in the field. Low-restriction discharge system with real double pipes terminates with five-inch tips.

Aggressive design and a luxurious interior

RHO is eight inches wider than the standard 1500 thanks to its large composite fenders. Glares contain a six-inch wider track, 18-inch beadlock wheels, and 35-inch tires. Ram equipped the pickup with a unique hood and grille with a larger, sliding badge. LED headlights, steel bumpers, oversized tow hooks and skid plates complete the aggressive look.

Buyers can choose from optional full-length rock rails or powder-coated aluminum running boards. Inside, the cabin offers a luxurious and comfortable environment with twelve-way power leather front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions. Aluminum shift levers give the driver control of the powerful powertrain, while a custom badge with the VIN and a depiction of a rhinoceros sits on the center console.

The RHO is equipped with up to three interior screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment system with fifth-generation Uconnect, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen with HDMI jack for screen mirroring. Despite its sporty design, the RHO maintains its towing capacity of up to 8,380 pounds and a payload capacity of 1,520 pounds. The pickup can also wade through 32 inches of water and has a ground clearance of 11.8 inches.

As we can see, the Ram 1500 RHO is a versatile pickup truck that can be used for a variety of tasks. With its outstanding performance, rugged features, and sleek design, the RHO is the ideal companion always ready to take on any adventure and challenge.

The Ram 1500 RHO is already available for order starting at a price of $71,990, including a $1,995 destination charge. The pickup truck will join the truck lineup.

