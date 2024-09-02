Fiat 500e, what a disaster: sales plummeted 42% in 2024

The Fiat 500e, the electric version of the city car, continues to face declining sales figures since the beginning of the year. Even its debut in the United States wasn’t enough to boost sales, where, despite the availability of different versions, only about a hundred units were sold. According to the latest data collected by Dataforce, from the beginning of 2024 until July 31, the electric city car sold 20,704 units, recording a 42% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.

Fiat 500e, sales continue to disappoint: numbers almost halved compared to 2023

If the Fiat 500e continues to sell at this average rate, by the end of the year only about 35,000 units will be sold in Europe, despite the Mirafiori plant where it’s produced having a capacity of 100,000 units per year. The main problem with the electric city car is its price-to-quality ratio. The Fiat 500e costs too much and offers too little: the entry-level model starts at around 30,000 euros ($34,095 in the USA), with a range of only 190 km.

For this reason, Fiat is already working on a new 500e model that will offer more range thanks to a new battery, but will cost less than the current model. However, its debut is expected in 2026, so next year is likely to be very challenging for this vehicle as well.

The Fiat 500e is certainly a practical and comfortable car for city driving, but currently, there are too many negative aspects. First and foremost is the range. According to experts, the new generation of Fiat 500e will need to cost less than 25,000 euros ($27,650) if it wants to perform well in the market. To recover declining sales, the Italian car manufacturer is now focusing all its efforts on the Grande Panda, which will hit the roads by the end of the year.