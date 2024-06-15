Exclusive preview for North American market: Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition

A giant image on the facade of Jeep headquarters in Auburn Hills announces the arrival of the brand’s first global all-electric SUV: the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition 2024. A bold marketing move for Stellantis that certainly did not go unnoticed, attracting the attention of thousands of people.

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition: a colossal image for US

A picture is worth a thousand words, and Jeep knows it. To celebrate the arrival of its first global all-electric SUV, the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition 2024, the brand decided to display an image of the vehicle on the facade of its North American headquarters, displayed on the tower of the Stellantis campus in Auburn Hills, Michigan. A move that certainly did not go unnoticed, drawing the attention of thousands of Stellantis motorists and employees who pass by Interstate 75 or work in the building every day. Impossible to miss: the Wagoneer S’s eye-catching design and grandeur make it the undisputed star of the landscape. A unique opportunity to get an up-close look at the future of Jeep’s electric car.

The enclosure, which measures more than 15,293 square feet, covers as many as 10 floors of the west side of the tower, making the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition impossible to miss. An estimated 140,000 motorists drive past the site each day, admiring the sleek, modern design of this revolutionary SUV.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition 2024 is a revolutionary car that stands out for its outstanding performance. Equipped with an electric motor that delivers 600 horsepower, this SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and achieve a range of more than 500 km on a single charge. It also boasts state-of-the-art technological equipment, ensuring a safe, comfortable and connected driving experience.

The arrival of the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition represents an important step for the Jeep brand as it prepares to fully enter the electric vehicle market. It will be available initially in the United States and Canada starting this fall, and then will be distributed worldwide. Interested consumers can already reserve one by visiting Jeep’s website and paying a security deposit of only $100, which is fully refundable. The European debut is scheduled for next year, and there is great anticipation to find out how this SUV will be received by customers on the Old Continent.

The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition is a car that is sure to make waves. With its eye-catching design, outstanding performance and cutting-edge technology, this SUV is poised to revolutionize the electric vehicle market. All that remains is to wait for its debut, including in other countries, to find out if it will be able to win the hearts of other customers outside of America as well.