Stellantis: sales growing in May 2024 throughout South America

Stellantis concluded the month of May 2024 as the leader in the automotive and light commercial vehicle market in Brazil, Argentina, and the entire South America. Over 68,000 vehicles were registered in the region, equivalent to a 22.4 percent market share. Since the beginning of the year, the automotive group has maintained its leadership in the South American market, with 333,000 units sold and a 22.8 percent share.

In Argentina, Stellantis leads the automotive market with 8,800 units sold in May 2024. Since the beginning of the year, the Argentine market has recorded 45,700 registered vehicles, with the company’s share at 31.6%. In Brazil, Stellantis closed the month of May with 53,900 registered vehicles, reaching a market share of 29.3 percent. Since the beginning of the year, the company has maintained sales leadership in Brazil, with over 259,000 registered units and a 29.6 percent share of total sales in this period.

In May, Fiat gained a 21 percent market share, with 38,686 cars registered, 11,000 units more than the second place. The brand also recorded a 0.9 percentage point increase in market share compared to the previous month. Furthermore, in May, the Strada pickup secured first place on the podium, with a 6 percent market share, regaining leadership.

Fiat closed the month with three models among the top ten bestsellers. First, Strada recorded 10,973 vehicles sold. Fiat Mobi ranked sixth, with 6,148 registrations, while Argo reached the ninth position, with 5,552 units sold. Also noteworthy is the May result of the Fiat Toro, which has secured the largest share in the overall market since August 2023, with 2.3%, and in its segment since September of the same year, with 44.2 percent, and remains in first place among Pickup C and D with 4,313 units sold.

In May, Jeep registered 8,643 vehicles, allowing the brand to rise in the ranking of best-selling vehicles in Brazil, reaching sixth place and increasing its market share by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month. One of the brand’s highlights in May was the Commander, which reached its best performance in 2024. With a total of 1,175 units registered in May and 5,495 units year-to-date, the model is consolidating itself as the best-selling seven-seat SUV in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, the Compass has maintained leadership among mid-size SUVs, with 18,847 units sold in 2024. These sales, added to the good performance of the Jeep Renegade, with 18,957 registrations in the year, have led Jeep to reach 43,751 units sold in 2024. It is also worth noting that both are in the top 10 best-selling SUVs in Brazil this year.

Regarding Ram, the brand recorded a 208 percent increase in sales compared to the same period in 2023, with 2,274 vehicles sold, reaching a share of 1.27 percent of the total market. The Rampage, the first Ram pickup produced in Brazil, continues to be the most important for the brand’s sales, with 1,733 units sold in May. In relation to Ram’s sales results since the beginning of the year, the brand has marked a 196 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a share of 1.4 percent of the total market. With 11,881 pickups sold, Ram ranks among the top 5 in the market in the segment.