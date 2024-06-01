Jeep updates Compass in an important market

Jeep recently announced an update to their Jeep Compass for the Argentinian market. Across the entire range of this new generation, the Compass incorporates a new wheel design and a redesigned grille, giving it a more distinctive and sophisticated character without ever losing its essence.

The renewed Jeep Compass will be on sale in the Argentinian market with new design features. With more than 20,000 units sold since its launch in the country, the Compass has managed to become a leader in its segment and a benchmark in the SUV category. Since its appearance in 2017, the model has set a new direction among SUVs, standing out for its design and features that have contributed to making it a success in the market.

From now on, the range consists of five versions: Sport, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited, and S-Series. All alternatives come with the efficient 1.3 turbo T270 engine, paired with the AISIN AT6 automatic transmission. The well-known engine is characterized by being modern, fast, and fuel-efficient. It delivers a maximum torque of 270 Nm at 1,850 rpm, with a final power of 175 HP at 5,750 rpm. It features technologies such as an aluminum block, electric thermostat, and oil cooling that improve engine efficiency, reducing fuel consumption.

Inside, the new Jeep Compass continues to be the most advanced in the segment, offering excellent quality in both materials and finishes, as well as in infotainment and safety technologies. In terms of technology, the 8.4-inch Uconnect system comes standard, with a 10.1-inch version available starting from the Longitude Plus version, while the most advanced versions offer a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel. The model now offers the possibility to access a wide range of system information and customize the display according to the driver’s preferences.

The safety and protection of occupants are reflected in all active and passive safety components. The car offers six airbags as standard: two frontal, two lateral, two curtain, and, starting from the Limited version, one for the driver’s knees. The range now also includes active driving assistance systems such as blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, road sign detection, lane keeping assist, and pre-collision assist.