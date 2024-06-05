Fiat Strada surpasses Volkswagen Polo in sales in May and returns to the top position in Brazil

Fiat Strada ranked at the top of the overall ranking of best-selling cars in the Brazilian automotive market in May, dethroning the Volkswagen Polo, which had been the leader in March and April. The pickup truck, produced at the Fiat plant in Betim, recorded sales of 10,973 units in the month, marking an advantage of 2,489 units over the Volkswagen Polo, according to official sales data released by Fenabrave. The VW Polo came second among the best-selling cars in May 2024, with 8,484 units sold. In the previous month, the Polo was the leader of the overall ranking, with 12,434 units sold.

After two months of Volkswagen Polo domination, Fiat Strada returns to being the market leader in Brazil

The Chevrolet Onix ranked third, with a total of 7,644 units registered. This sedan from the American brand was also the third best-selling in April, with a total of 9,087 units sold. It should be noted that the Fiat Strada continues to offer two engines in the 2025 lineup. The entry-level versions of the model are equipped with the 1.3 GSE Flex engine.

This engine has a displacement of 1,332 cm³, configured with 4 cylinders in line and 8 valves. In terms of performance, the engine delivers a maximum power of 107 HP with ethanol at 6,250 rpm and 98 HP with gasoline at 6,000 rpm. In the top-of-the-range versions of the Fiat Strada, on the other hand, it is equipped with the 1.0 T3 GSE Flex engine. This engine offers a maximum power of 130 HP with ethanol and 125 HP with gasoline, both reached at 5,750 rpm.

As for the ranking of automakers with the most registrations in Brazil, Fiat managed to comfortably maintain its leadership, taking advantage of the fact that Volkswagen had to suspend production due to a lack of parts. The Italian manufacturer closed the month of May with 38,690 vehicles sold, against Volkswagen’s 27,533 in second place. General Motors is third with 25,804 vehicles. Fiat Titano, which continues to have registration problems, is unable to enter the country due to the Ibama strike, registering only 260 units last month.