Jeep Commander 2025: more powerful, high-tech and still more versatile

Jeep Commander 2025 is getting a refresh with new engine, new versions, more technology and even a five-seat option to satisfy any need.

Jeep Commander 2025: a powerful new Hurricane engine

At the heart of this update is the new Hurricane 2.0T engine, which gives the Jeep Commander 2025 an impressive 272 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque, providing thrilling performance: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7 seconds.

All versions of the Jeep Commander 2025 come standard with Level 2 ADAS, 10.25-inch instrument cluster and Harman Kardon premium audio. But the new features don’t end there: the ADA (Active Driving Assistant) system with Lane Centering and ACC (Adaptive Autopilot) allows autonomous driving on marked roads while maintaining the set speed.

The 2025 Jeep Commander is now available in a five-seat configuration, expanding its versatility. In addition, comes the new top-of-the-line Blackhawk version, with an even sportier look and unique identity.



But that’s not all. New Jeep Commander 2025 also boasts a five-year warranty, with 24-hour service nationwide! This underscores Jeep‘s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Comfort and refinement at the highest level

The Jeep Commander 2025 offers a wide range of amenities and accessories, such as power-adjustable front seats, push-button operated trunk, hands-free speakerphone, 10-inch multimedia system, 1-inch display with Adventure Intelligence+, 10.25-inch fully digital and HD instrument cluster, and much more.



“The Jeep Commander 2025 is the best and most balanced option in its segment” says Hugo Domingues, Jeep brand vice president for South America. “It offers the ultimate in comfort, practicality and safety, as well as excellent performance and cutting-edge technology”.

Jeep Commander 2025 is produced at the Goiana Automotive Hub in Brazil, one of the most modern plants in the world. From there it is exported to several South American countries.