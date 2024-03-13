Fiat Toro’s price reduced in Brazil

Fiat has announced a price cut in Brazil for the Fiat Toro pickup. The Italian automaker has indeed reduced the public price by up to R$ 10,000 (1,840 euros) for the entire Flex line of its famous model. Despite this, the Fiat pickup continues to offer a comprehensive list of standard features, meaning that with the price repositioning, no content has changed, making the vehicle even more affordable.

Some versions of the Fiat Toro pickup benefit from a price reduction in Brazil

The models receiving the price update are the Endurance, Freedom, and Volcano, all equipped with a 270-turbo engine. The Endurance is now R$ 6,000 less expensive, while the two top-tier versions of the pickup’s flex range (Freedom and Volcano) have seen a R$ 10,000 reduction in the public price. The new prices are now available at over 500 Fiat dealerships across Brazil.

Popular in Brazil for qualities like durability, versatility, and modern design, Fiat Toro is one of the most sought-after pickups in the Brazilian market. It has been a leader in its segment almost since its launch and continues to be one of the best-selling pickups in the country, second only to Fiat Strada.

This model stands out as a benchmark among pickups, but it also represents the ideal fusion between the durability typical of this type of vehicle and the comfort, technology, and handling features characteristic of SUVs. It is a model that is set to continue contributing significantly to Fiat’s success in Brazil, alongside other popular vehicles like the Fiat Strada pickup and the two SUVs, Fiat Pulse and Fiat Fastback, enabling the Italian brand to maintain its market leadership in Brazil.