New Jeep Renegade: the second generation is reportedly already in development

Despite the rumors that have been circulating for some time about the fate of the Jeep Renegade, including the possibility of removing the model from the American automaker’s lineup, it seems that the compact SUV will not only remain but a second generation will also be produced. According to reports from Auto Express, the automaker, which is part of the Stellantis group, has already started the development of the new generation of the vehicle.

The new Jeep Renegade will change its platform, and the Small Wide 4×4, which dates back to 2005 and was subsequently updated to its current form, will no longer be used. The next model will use Stellantis’ STLA Small platform. This vehicle, which is expected to debut in 2026, will use a different platform than the Jeep Avenger, which is based on the CMP.

The switch to a new platform will allow for the adoption of more electrified powertrains, in addition to the micro-hybrid or plug-in hybrid system of the current Renegade. The range of the new Jeep Renegade will also include a fully electric version. With the advent of the future generation, Jeep will also take the opportunity to increase the size of the model.

Auto Express also added that the future generation of this model will be primarily designed for Europe, although it is not certain that the new generation will not be offered in other global markets as well. With this model, Jeep will aim to achieve significant results in the Old Continent. If Jeep confirms the second generation of the Renegade, it would contradict the rumors that had given its departure from the market as certain, with the Jeep Avenger taking its place.