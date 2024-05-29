Dodge Challenger Demon 170: a set of carbon fiber wheels can cost over $50,000

The Dodge Challenger Demon 170 is one of the most used cars in drag races, thanks especially to its 1,000 horsepower. The car can cover a quarter mile in less than nine seconds, and the G-force reaches over 2 G. The Demon 170 has also had price increases at dealerships lately, and consequently, the prices of accessories are also increasing. The same applies to those who want to take home a set of four factory carbon fiber wheels.

Dodge Challenger Demon 170: wheel prices reach unreasonable figures

The cost of the four wheels is up to $50,412, excluding taxes and shipping, if purchased directly from Mopar. In the past, the total cost for a set of four wheels was $11,495, a much more affordable cost compared to the current one. If we consider the original list price of the car at $96,666, it’s more than half of its value in its base form.

Some Dodge dealers sometimes even ask for figures over $13,000 for a single carbon fiber wheel. On the Mopar website, each wheel of the Demon 170 can cost up to $12,258, depending on where you look. Shipping costs must be added to this, which are not included. But these prices are for new wheels, but what about used ones?

On eBay or Facebook Marketplace, the prices are not much different. Used wheels with minimal mileage can cost up to $30,000. On eBay, some sell a single used wheel for $10,000 plus shipping. As beautiful as they may be, are these prices justifiable? Probably not, but they are also the cause of the unreasonable prices of the Dodge Challenger Demon 170 on the market. This is probably also the reason why one was recently stolen from a dealership. However, it seems that Dodge is working on something about this, so we just have to wait for news.