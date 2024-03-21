Stellantis recalls 38,000 Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram vehicles in the United States

In an expansion of recent safety recalls, Stellantis has issued a new recall for 38,000 Chrysler, Jeep and Ram vehicles in the U.S. This brings the total number of recalled Stellantis vehicles to over 388,000 since early March, which also includes Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet.

The airbag problem in these 38,000 cars of Stellantis’ Ram, Jeep and Chrysler brands in the United States was reportedly caused by faulty welding, which led to failure to deploy in the event of a crash. The problem affects several vehicles produced between March 30 and Aug. 16, 2023. The problem stems from a component built by Stellantis’ supplier, American Furukawa, Inc.

According to leaked information, Stellantis became aware of this problem in November 2023 after an inspection of a defective car. Because of this problem, in some cases the airbag may not deploy, putting the driver and passengers in danger. In addition to failing to comply with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regulations, this could also pose serious safety risks.

Among the vehicles affected by this recall, Stellantis reported are the Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager, Jeep Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer and Wrangler, as well as Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 and 5500. Owners of these vehicles will be notified starting next May 3 when the group will ask them to bring the vehicle to nearly dealership to inspect the car and possibly replace the defective part. While waiting to evaluate the problem, the Stellantis Group invites owners of the vehicles mentioned to pay particular attention during this period.