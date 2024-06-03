Jeep Wagoneer 4xe: here’s the engine it will use

Recent rumors suggested that the new Jeep Wagoneer 4xe and Grand Wagoneer 4xe models would share the same propulsion system with the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger extended-range electric pickup truck, which is set to be unveiled in early 2025. These rumors have been officially confirmed by Jeep, declaring the actual adoption of the same powertrain for the aforementioned vehicles.

Here’s what engine the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer 4xe and Grand Wagoneer 4xe will have when they debut in 2025

At the presentation of the new all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S in New York, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed that the Jeep Wagoneer 4xe and Grand Wagoneer 4xe models will use the same Ramcharger-based powertrain. However, both Filosa and Jeep’s Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep North America, Bill Peffer, specified that the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe will not have the same specifications as the Ramcharger.

The power output of the Jeep Wagoneer 4xe and Grand Wagoneer 4xe powertrain may differ from that of the Ramcharger. It could also mean that Jeep will use a differently sized battery pack, given the length of the STLA Frame architecture under the Ram compared to the Wagoneer. The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will use a 92 kWh battery pack in the first quarter of 2025.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger offers innovative performance with a liquid-cooled 92 kWh battery pack paired with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine on board a 130 kW generator, which sends power to a 250 kW front EDM and a 238 kW rear EDM. The EDMs combine motor, transmission, and inverter with all-wheel drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger is equipped with an EDM on the front axle with automatic wheel-end disconnection, allowing the front wheels to spin freely under certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. The second EDM is positioned on the rear axle with an available electronic locking rear differential.

Power flows sequentially from the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine to the 130 kW onboard generator. The engine generates mechanical energy, which is converted into electrical energy by the generator. The electrical energy can be used to charge the battery when it is depleted or if the driver wishes to preserve the battery charge. Furthermore, the Jeep Wagoneer 4xe and Grand Wagoneer 4xe will use a multi-link independent rear suspension with standard segment-exclusive four-corner active air suspension. The adjustable air suspensions allow for five different modes. Their debut in North America is expected during 2025.