Stellantis North America: a key change at the top

A change at the top to shake up the automotive giant: Stellantis North America has appointed a new U.S. retail sales manager. With 25 years of background and deep industry knowledge, he is a professional ready to lead the team to new heights and re-launch the brand in a challenging market.

Stellantis North America: Matt Thompson to lead retail sales in the U.S.

Stellantis North America made a fresh change by appointing a new retail sales manager for the United States. He is a veteran with 25 years of experience behind him. Now Matt Thompson comes in ready to lead the team to new goals and objectives, making the company name stand out within a very open market.

Matt Thompson is being brought in to replace Jason Stoicevich, who has decided to leave the company for personal reasons. His arrival determines the beginning of a new path for Stellantis North America. His major current task will be to go against a slight decline in sales that has been experienced by the brand in the United States.

Thompson’s career within Stellantis has been built by him spending many years and successes in different areas, from the Northeast to the Midwest, representing key roles in business centers. His perfect knowledge of sales planning and incentives, retail promotions, and field operations makes him the ideal person to best meet the challenges of today’s automotive market.

Despite the difficulties that have arisen in the recent period, Stellantis believes the North American market is still critical to its future growth. For that reason, as well, the company has decided to put all its eggs in Thompson’s basket and his vast experience. His personality will be of extreme help in strengthening the dealer network and offering customers increasingly innovative and competitive products.

Thompson’s primary and current goal is to be able to position Stellantis as a leader in the U.S. market. This, would consequently bring the ability to be able to offer an excellent shopping experience and products that are able to meet the different needs of each customer. Innovation, competitiveness and customer satisfaction will be the key words of his tenure. Now we just have to wait for the fruits that will come from his great work, from which CEO Carlos Tavares expects excellent results.