Hennessey’s RAM 1500 TRX Mammoth challenges the Ford GT in a drag race

A drag race pits the Hennessey RAM 1500 TRX Mammoth against the Ford GT. The two vehicles are completely different, but in a quarter-mile race from a standing start, things could go differently than one might think.

Hennessey RAM 1500 TRX Mammoth vs. Ford GT: who wins the drag race?

Here, in fact, the full-size pickup from the Stellantis brand has undergone vigorous tuning, which has pushed the maximum power to 1.200 HP. This is almost double the 647 horsepower of the Ford supercar, but the weight is also doubled. The off-road vehicle has all-wheel drive, while the Ford GT has rear-wheel drive.

This figure is significantly higher than the 1.521 kilograms recorded on the scales by the Ford GT. The American supercar is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine, capable of producing 647 horsepower. The power-to-weight ratio of the two vehicles is therefore quite similar, but the greater torque and all-wheel drive could benefit the pickup truck.

In the first race, in fact, thanks to a more effective start, it was the Hennessey RAM 1500 TRX that gained success in the drag race, even though the Ford GT progressively made up ground. The latter evened the score in the second acceleration challenge, where it took the lead. But the duels didn’t end there. In addition to those already mentioned, there was a rolling start challenge and a second quarter-mile challenge from a standing start. To see how it turned out, you just have to watch the video.