Stellantis Pro unveils BOW, an autonomous “box on wheels” concept for future transport

Stellantis Pro One is exploring an autonomous electric delivery vehicle developed through its collaboration with UQI Robotics. The BOW concept, shown at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, eliminates the driver’s seat entirely and turns the body into a dedicated cargo space.

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The name stands for Box on Wheels. With no occupants on board, the vehicle does not need a conventional cab or windshield, giving it a very different appearance from a traditional van. Stellantis displayed the BOW indoors in Hannover and also demonstrated a moving prototype in the outdoor area.

Stellantis Pro One unveils BOW, an autonomous electric delivery vehicle

Potential applications include transportation inside factories, hospitals and airports, where vehicles can follow predefined routes. In these environments, a dedicated autonomous vehicle could move materials without assigning a driver to every trip.

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Another possible use involves urban delivery, especially the final stage between a logistics hub and the recipient. The electric powertrain produces no tailpipe emissions while operating, while the autonomous driving system aims to handle transportation without anyone on board. Stellantis still needs to define how the vehicle would operate in different environments.

The company announced its partnership with UQI Robotics on September 11. Founded in 2020 through a joint venture between UBTECH and Miracle Automation, UQI says it has more than 7,000 robots operating across 66 cities and regions, with cumulative contract value exceeding €260 million.

Stellantis also brings experience from managing connected commercial vehicles. Its Pro One NEXT system already uses data from around 800,000 vehicles as part of a broader fleet-services business that complements commercial vehicle sales. BOW extends that work to a vehicle that must handle transportation without a driver behind the wheel.

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Stellantis has not announced a production date or released complete technical specifications. Important details such as range, payload capacity and the conditions under which the vehicle can operate autonomously therefore remain unknown.

The demonstrator will allow Stellantis and UQI Robotics to explore those possibilities before any potential commercial launch. Delivery planning, fleet coordination and the system’s ability to handle unexpected situations will also play a major role in determining whether BOW can move beyond the concept stage.